Report: John Elway to Be 'Outside Consultant' to Broncos GM George Paton in 2022

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Denver Broncos team president John Elway will reportedly be taking on a new role in 2022.

According to Mike Klis of 9News in Denver, Elway will serve as an outside consultant to general manager George Paton next season. Elway had held Paton's position for 10 years before stepping down last year.

Elway previously expressed a desire to be a part of the Broncos' new ownership structure. The legendary quarterback said that he wanted to remain with the team that's been such a big part of his life.

"The Broncos have been in my life for 40 years, so I'd love to be a part of it," Elway said in January. "So it's a matter of seeing how everything plays out and what's going to happen. I'm sure there will be a lot of things going on, but I would definitely like to be involved."

Klis stated that Elway's potential spot in the new ownership group "won't be determined until after the financial advisors working on the sale of the Broncos settle on a controlling owner."

Elway spent his entire 16-year playing career with the Broncos and led the team to five Super Bowl appearances with two title wins. The first-ballot Hall of Famer returned to the organization in 2011 as general manager, helping to construct a roster that made two more Super Bowl appearances and won the title in 2015.

The Broncos went 7-10 last season and finished in last place in the AFC West. The team hired former Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as its new head coach. Denver will have the ninth overall pick in the first round of this year's NFL draft.