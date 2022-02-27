Report: Kirk Herbstreit Eyed by Amazon for 'Thursday Night Football' Broadcast

Dan Sanger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amazon is reportedly eyeing ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit for its Thursday Night Football broadcast, according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

The news comes after Amazon failed to land Sean McVay, Troy Aikman and John Lynch for the job.

According to Marchand, Herbstreit "would be allowed to do the NFL with another entity, while continuing on college for ESPN." The College GameDay analyst reportedly makes around $6 million per year with ESPN.

Marchand wrote:

"If Amazon and Herbstreit were to make a deal, ESPN, according to sources, would want the option to still use Herbstreit on some NFL games. While continuing as the home of 'Monday Night Football,' it will extend to 25 games a year in the next two years."

Marchand also noted that significant talks have not yet taken place between Amazon and Herbstreit. However, discussions are reportedly set to gear up soon. It's unclear how much the company is willing to offer the 52-year-old.

According to Marchand, Amazon offered Aikman a significant amount of money for the Thursday Night Football gig and was willing to offer McVay $100 million over five years. However, Aikman decided to join ESPN, and McVay decided to remain as head coach of the Rams.

Thursday Night Football games are set to be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video for the first time ever in 2022. It's no surprise the company wants a big-name broadcaster for its debut season.