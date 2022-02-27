Buccaneers' Ali Marpet Announces NFL Retirement After 7 Seasons with Team

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Another member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is hanging up his cleats.

Veteran guard Ali Marpet announced his retirement from football Sunday after seven seasons. He didn't explain how he came to the decision but thanked the Buccaneers in an Instagram post.

The Buccaneers selected Marpet in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft. He spent his entire seven-year career with the franchise and earned his first Pro Bowl selection during the 2021 campaign.

The 28-year-old started 101 regular-season games and six postseason games during his career with the Buccaneers, helping the team win a Super Bowl title during the 2020 season.

Marpet was a key figure on the Bucs' top-ranked offensive line in 2021. He played an integral role in protecting veteran quarterback Tom Brady and opening up space for the running backs.

The Buccaneers offensive line will now look very different in 2022 following Marpet's decision to retire. Right guard Alex Cappa and center Ryan Jensen are set to be free agents, and there's no guarantee they return to Tampa Bay.

In addition, it's also unclear whom the offensive line will be protecting next season following Brady's retirement announcement earlier this month. Kyle Trask is an option, but the franchise might opt to pursue a quarterback with more experience this offseason.

The Buccaneers have six selections in the 2022 draft, including the 27th overall pick. One of those picks could be used to address the hole left by Marpet and the potential vacancies left by Cappa and Jensen.