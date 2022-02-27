England FA Won't Play vs. Russia for 'Foreseeable Future' After Invasion of Ukraine

Visionhaus/Getty Images

The English Football Association announced Sunday it will not play any games against Russia "for the foreseeable future" following the latter's decision to invade Ukraine over the last week.

The decision will prevent any games at all levels from happening.

England's men's senior team is not currently scheduled to play Russia any time soon. The two countries also haven't met since the Euro 2016 tournament.

However, the Russian women qualified for the European Championships in England this summer. They aren't in the same group as England but could potentially meet down the line provided the Russian team is still allowed to compete.

The England FA's decision comes after Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic announced earlier this week that they would not play international matches against Russia in the 2022 World Cup in protest of the country's invasion of Ukraine.

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, made the following statement on Sunday:

"First and foremost, FIFA would like to reiterate its condemnation of the use of force by Russia in its invasion of Ukraine. Violence is never a solution and FIFA expresses its deepest solidarity to all people affected by what is happening in Ukraine.

"FIFA calls again for the urgent restoration of peace and for constructive dialogue to commence immediately. FIFA remains in close contact with the Ukrainian Association of Football and members of the Ukrainian football community who have been requesting support to leave the country for as long as the current conflict persists."

FIFA also announced that the Russian national team has not been banned entirely from matches. Instead, it has decided to place a ban on the country's name, flag and national anthem. It also will require the country to play home games at a neutral site.

The protests against Russia go beyond soccer, too. According to TSN's Darren Dreger, the International Ice Hockey Federation is scheduled to meet tomorrow and could prevent Russia from competing in any international events.

TSN's Gord Miller also added:

Protests against Russia's invasion of Ukraine have erupted across the globe, and Russian athletes will only continue to be impacted if the situation worsens.