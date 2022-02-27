Report: Bengals' Logan Wilson Underwent Surgery on Shoulder Injury After Super Bowl

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing surgery last week to repair a torn labrum, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 25-year-old played the second half of the regular season and the playoffs with a full tear, Fowler added.

The Bengals selected Wilson in the third round of the 2020 draft. After recording two interceptions, one sack, three passes defended, 33 tackles, four tackles for a loss and two quarterback hits in 12 games during his rookie season, the Wyoming product took a step forward in 2021.

Wilson recorded four interceptions, one sack, four passes defended, one forced fumble, 100 tackles, five tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit in 13 games. He started all 13 games, compared to just two during his rookie season.

The 25-year-old also performed well through four playoff games, recording one interception, three passes defended, 39 tackles, four tackles for a loss and one quarterback hit.

Wilson has two years remaining on his four-year rookie deal. He should continue to start at linebacker alongside Germaine Pratt next season.

The Bengals reached the Super Bowl this year for the first time since 1988. It was also their first postseason appearance since the 2015 season and the first time they had made it past the Wild Card Round since 1990.

If Cincinnati reaches the Super Bowl again next season, Wilson figures to play a big role in the team's success.