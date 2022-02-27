Giants Rumors: Daniel Jones' 5th-Year Contract Option Likely Won't Be Picked Up

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Daniel Jones has looked like anything but a surefire franchise quarterback during his first three seasons in the NFL, and the New York Giants will reportedly let the 2022 campaign play out before making a decision on 2023.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN reported the NFC East team is increasingly unlikely to pick up the fifth-year option on Jones' contract before the May deadline to do so.

"It seems likely they will pass since he's yet to show any real consistency in his first three seasons as a starting quarterback and it would mean guaranteeing him $20-plus million for 2023," Raanan wrote. "It seems inevitable they let Jones play it out this year and if he has a great season, that will present a good problem."

Raanan explained the Giants are in something of a "mess" after former general manager Dave Gettleman's previous decisions to restructure deals to get them under the salary cap in the past.

New general manager Joe Schoen is apparently looking to clear $40 million in cap space, and cutting cornerback James Bradberry and wide receiver Sterling Shepard may help him do that. The team could even look to trade running back Saquon Barkley this offseason depending on the market.

Yet New York will only go as far as the quarterback's performance even if Schoen is able to clear some cap space and add difference-makers in the draft.

The hiring of head coach Brian Daboll is one reason for optimism since he helped develop Josh Allen into one of the best quarterbacks in the league during his time as the offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills.

There is plenty of room for improvement for Jones as well, who looked well on his way to a productive NFL career by throwing for 3,027 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as a rookie in 2019 before taking a step back the past two years.

The Duke product failed to reach the 3,000-passing-yard mark in 2020 and 2021 and finished that stretch with a combined 21 touchdown throws to 17 interceptions. His ability to make plays with his legs makes him slightly more valuable than the passing numbers indicate, but the regression was a concerning sign for New York.

By waiting to make a decision on 2023 until the 2022 season is complete or at least underway, the Giants can determine if Daboll's tutelage has the desired effect.

If it doesn't, don't be surprised if the team moves in a different direction either through the draft or free agency next offseason.