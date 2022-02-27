Patriots Rumors: J.C. Jackson's Chances of Being Franchise-Tagged Deemed 'Low'

Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New England Patriots reportedly are not leaning toward using the franchise tag on free-agent cornerback J.C. Jackson this offseason.

Mike Reiss of ESPN suggested Jackson is "the likely only candidate to strongly consider in New England" when it comes to the franchise tag, but he guessed the odds of that happening are "low" barring a belief from the team it could then trade him.

The cornerback tag is projected at approximately $17.3 million for the upcoming season.

Jackson recently made waves when he told Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston: "I guess they feel like they don't need me. I guess I can't be that important to them. I know I am, but they're not showing me."

He explained the Patriots had not contacted him regarding a new contract even though he would not be against playing the 2022 campaign under the tag.

The deadline to apply the tag is March 8, so the Patriots still have some time if they want to do so or perhaps work out a longer deal. Using the tag could also give the team more time to work out such a contract if that is the route both sides want to pursue.

"Whatever happens, happens," Jackson said. "I'm taking it day by day. But it's time for me to get paid. It's time to get Mr. INT paid."

New England may have some difficulty paying him and accomplishing other tasks this offseason considering it is just 22nd in the league in total cap space, per Spotrac. Still, the 26-year-old is in the middle of his prime and coming off a Pro Bowl season.

The second-team All-Pro posted 58 tackles, 23 passes defended, eight interceptions, one forced fumble and a defensive touchdown during the 2021 campaign. Nobody in the league had more passes defended, and he has 25 picks in four years since New England signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland.

The Mr. INT nickname is fitting, and he will surely generate interest elsewhere if the Patriots choose not to bring him back.