Report: MLB CBA Agreement 'Within Striking Distance'; Luxury Tax a Sticking Point

Amid mostly negative reports coming out of negotiations with the MLB and the league's players association, at least one person involved has a ray of optimism.

According to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, a source said the two sides are "within striking distance" and that a deal could be done by Monday night. This comes after Heyman reported Saturday that players were "very upset" and that the sides remained far apart.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today argued that "it would take a miracle for deal to come together by Monday."

MLB has listed Feb. 28 as a deadline to avoid canceling regular-season games, per Hannah Keyser of Yahoo Sports.

