Michael Jordan, Jackie Robinson Debut Ticket Stubs Sell for Record Prices at Auction

AP Photo File

A ticket stub from Jackie Robinson's 1947 debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers set a record for the most expensive collectable ticket in history, via Dan Hajducky of ESPN.

The ticket, from Opening Day in 1947, sold for $480,000 on Sunday at Heritage Auctions.

It comes as a second ticket from the same auction also surpassed the previous record of $264,000.

A full ticket from Michael Jordan's first game with the Chicago Bulls in 1984 sold for $468,000 on Sunday. Unlike the checked ticket from Jordan's debut that set the previous record, the latest sale came from an unused ticket.

The seller, Mike Cole, said he was a freshman at Northwestern University when he was gifted two tickets. He didn't find anyone to go to the game with him, so he went himself and saved the other.

"He was 18, in a new city, and no one took him up on going to the game," said Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage Auctions. "[In his pocket], it turns from an old memory [into] a lottery ticket."

Both the Dodgers' and Bulls' ticket were graded by Professional Sports Authenticators before hitting the auction block.