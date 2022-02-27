Rafael Nadal Beats Cameron Norrie in Mexican Open Final; 3rd Straight Tournament Win

AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo

Rafael Nadal's red-hot start to the 2022 season continued on Saturday with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Cameron Norrie in the final of the Mexican Open.

The Spanish star has now won each of the three tournaments he has entered this year. The Mexican Open was his first event since the Australian Open final on Jan. 30. He won five matches this week, all in straight sets.

Nadal's four victories in this tournament tie him with Thomas Muster for the most by a male or female singles player. He has won this event twice in the past three years.

Norrie was seeking his second straight tournament victory. He arrived in Mexico coming off a win at the Delray Beach Open. The 26-year-old had to overcome his bad history against Nadal to win another event. He lost each of their previous three matches, all in 2021, including in the Round of 32 at the Australian Open and French Open.

This was a methodical victory for Nadal, who only had three aces in the match. He did do a good job of holding serve, winning 30 of 43 first-serve points and saving three of five break point opportunities from Norrie.

Speaking to reporters after his semifinal win over Daniil Medvedev, Nadal sounded reflective about his ability to reach another final at this late stage of his career.

"This week means a lot after what happened in Australia," Nadal said. "I was able to remain focused. That means that I'm OK mentally, and that's important because there's a tough final tomorrow."

Rafa was great at preventing Norrie from getting comfortable with his serve. He converted four of five break-point chances overall, including three of four in the second set.

Nadal is currently riding a 15-game winning streak, the longest stretch to open a season in his career. His last loss was in the second round of the Citi Open to Lloyd Harris in August.

After getting a well-earned week off, Nadal is expected to be in the field at Indian Wells starting March 7. His last appearance in the tournament was in 2019 when he advanced to the semifinal, but had to withdraw prior to a match with Roger Federer because of a hip injury.