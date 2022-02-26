Steelers Interview Joe Hortiz, Ran Carthon, Andy Weidl to Succeed Kevin Colbert as GM

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Saturday that they have interviewed Baltimore Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, San Francisco 49ers director of pro personnel Ran Carthon and Philadelphia Eagles vice present of player personnel Andy Weidl for their vacant general manager position.

The three were interviewed as candidates to replace Kevin Colbert.

Hortiz has been with the Ravens for 24 seasons and currently oversees the team's college and pro scouting. He joined the franchise as a scout for eight years and spent 10 years as Baltimore's director of college scouting.

In addition to interviewing for the Steelers GM job, Hortiz also interviewed for the New York Giants general manager opening. However, the franchise hired former Buffalo Bills assistant GM Joe Schoen.

Carthon just finished his first season as director of personnel for the 49ers. He is responsible for managing the pro scouting department and advance scouting of the team's upcoming opponents.

Carthon previously spent five seasons as the team's director of pro personnel and has also worked for the then-St. Louis Rams as a director of pro personnel and the Atlanta Falcons as a pro scout.

Weidl just finished his third season as Philadelphia's vice president of player personnel and has been with the franchise for six seasons. He started his career with the Eagles as assistant director of player personnel and was promoted to director of player personnel in 2018.

Before his career with the Eagles, Weidl spent 11 seasons with the Ravens as a scout. He began his career in the NFL as a player personnel assistant for the Steelers in 1998.

It was announced last month that Colbert would be stepping down as general manager after the 2022 NFL draft. He had been with the franchise in various roles since 2000 and became the general manager in 2010.

Steelers pro scouting coordinator Brandon Hunt and vice president Omar Khan also interviewed for the GM position.