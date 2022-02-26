Hue Jackson Invited Art Briles to Browns Camp in 2016 After HC Was Fired at Baylor

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When Hue Jackson was head coach of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, he invited Art Briles to training camp, saying he would "learn from anybody if they can help us," according to the Monroe News-Star's Ethan Sands.

Briles had just been fired as head coach of the Baylor Bears for mishandling reports of sexual assault against members of the football team.

"I've gotten to know Coach Briles," Jackson said two years ago, according to Sands. "I'm always looking for different ways of doing things. What happened at Baylor's at Baylor."

Jackson added:

"I respect what you're saying [about character] and understand that trail, but, at the same time, everybody deserves an opportunity to do what they do. I respect everybody's feeling and I don't condone anything ... but that's not for me to judge. Again, the opportunity to pick his brain ... and get to know him outside of all of that in a different capacity is what was important to me."

Jackson's tenure with the Browns ended in 2018, and in December he was hired as head coach of the Grambling State Tigers.

Briles is set to join the program as offensive coordinator, but, according to Koki Riley of the Monroe News-Star, Grambling State hasn't told the University of Louisiana System that it plans to hire Briles. A majority of the 16-person board must approve the hiring.

Briles has not coached since he was fired by Baylor.