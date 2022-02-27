Kyrie Irving Drops 38 Points as Nets Outlast Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks 126-123

AP Photo/Morry Gash

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 126-123 on Saturday at Fiserv Forum to improve to 32-29.

In the Bucks' first game back from the All-Star break, they showed signs of life after losing three of four. However, the efforts of Bobby Portis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton were not enough.

It was an impressive win for Brooklyn, which is still without Kevin Durant because of his knee injury. The team was also without Ben Simmons, who has yet to make his season debut as he ramps up activity following a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

This win was a good sign for the Nets. However, they'll need Durant and Simmons to return to have any hope of making a deep run in the playoffs.

Notable Stats

Kyrie Irving, PG, BKN: 38 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL

Bobby Portis, C, MIL: 30 PTS, 12 REB

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Seth Curry, SG, BKN: 19 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

Giannis Antetokounmpo, PF, MIL: 29 PTS, 14 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL

Andre Drummond, C, BKN: 17 PTS, 12 REB, 5 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK

Khris Middleton, SF, MIL: 25 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST

Impressive Effort from Nets Proves They Are Still Contenders

If anything, Saturday's game proved that the Nets can still be contenders in the Eastern Conference despite their recent struggles.

Kyrie Irving, who hadn't played in two weeks, had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 38 points, five rebounds and five assists, while Seth Curry and Andre Drummond looked more than comfortable since coming over in a trade from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The duo combined for 36 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists in the win. Like Irving, it was one of their best games of the season.

The trio's success only highlighted how much success Brooklyn can potentially have once fully healthy. Durant, who remains sidelined with a sprained MCL, is expected to return this week, which will only help the team moving forward.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Durant could return as soon as Monday against the Toronto Raptors. It all comes down to the veteran telling the franchise he's ready to play, Wojnarowski added.

In addition, the Nets are still without Simmons, who continues to ramp up activity following his move from the 76ers. According to Wojnarowski, Simmons won't return in the coming week. His timeline to return is unclear.

But once the Nets are healthy and have a lineup that includes Irving, Durant, Simmons, Curry and Drummond, they'll once again be one of the most difficult teams to play against in the league.

Bobby Portis' Effort Not Enough for Bucks

Portis had quite the night for the Bucks. So much so that the crowd was cheering loudly every time he touched the ball in the fourth quarter.

The 27-year-old finished with 30 points and 12 rebounds. He also set a new career high with eight three-pointers made, but his efforts were not enough to help Milwaukee hold off a late push from the Nets.

However, Portis' performance shouldn't necessarily come as a surprise. He has played at a high level throughout the 2021-22 season as he continues to fill in for the injured Brook Lopez at center.

Portis entered Saturday's game averaging a career-best 15.3 points and 9.1 rebounds, in addition to shooting 48.2 percent from the floor and 40.2 percent from deep.

Portis has also made the most starts of his career this year, and he is certainly proving to be one of the most reliable players for Mike Budenholzer down the stretch. Some even thought he was worthy of an All-Star selection this year, and after his performance Saturday, it certainly seems like he was snubbed.

With Lopez out indefinitely for the Bucks, Portis will continue to be one of Milwaukee's biggest players alongside Antetokounmpo, Holiday and Middleton.

If Milwaukee hopes to repeat as NBA champion, Portis will need to continue serving as the missing piece to the puzzle.

What's Next?

The Bucks will host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, while the Nets will host the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.