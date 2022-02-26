Nets' Kevin Durant Expected to Return from Knee Injury Within 'The Next Week'

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The return of Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant from a knee injury is on the horizon.

According to ESPN's Nick Friedell, Nets head coach Steve Nash said Saturday that he expects KD will "for sure" be back in action "in the next week."

Nash added: "It could be quick; it could be the whole week barring any setbacks."

Durant has not seen game action since Jan. 15 due to a sprained MCL in his left knee.

Prior to getting injured, the 33-year-old veteran was in the midst of another huge year, averaging 29.3 points, 7.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.9 three-pointers made per game while shooting 52.0 percent from the field and 37.2 percent from three-point range.

It is no coincidence that the Nets have fallen apart during his absence, going 4-14 since he last played, including an 11-game losing streak.

During that time, the Nets have gone from one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference to the No. 8 seed with a 31-29 record. That means if the season ended today, Brooklyn would be part of the postseason play-in tournament.

Few could have anticipated that when the season began, considering the Nets were a favorite to reach the NBA Finals.

One other significant happening during Durant's absence was the Nets' decision to trade James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

That broke up Brooklyn's Big Three after less than two seasons together and only 16 games together.

Kyrie Irving is still only permitted to play in road games because of his refusal to comply with New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, but NYC mayor Eric Adams recently said he "can't wait" to change the guidelines, which means Kyrie could soon be available for all games.

The Nets are also waiting for Simmons to make his team debut after not appearing in a single game for the Sixers this season.

Once the Nets have Durant, Irving and Simmons all in the fold on a full-time basis, they figure to be among the Eastern Conference's toughest teams to beat once again.

Regardless of their seeding, the Nets will undoubtedly be a difficult out in the playoffs provided they make it and have their full allotment of players available.