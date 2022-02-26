Britain’s Strongest Man 2022 Results: Tom Stoltman Wins Back-to-Back Titles

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images

Tom Stoltman's run of dominance continued Saturday after he won Britain's Strongest Man competition from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England.

The reigning World's Strongest Man and now back-to-back Britain's Strongest Man winner took four of five events.

Here's a look at the final results.

Final Results

1. Tom Stoltman (Scotland): 53.5*

2. Pa O'Dwyer (Ireland): 41.5*

3. Adam Bishop (England): 38.5*

4. Shane Flowers (England): 35.5

5. Paul Smith (England): 32.5

6. Andy Black (Scotland): 30.5

7. Ryan England (England): 20.5

8. Mark Felix (England): 19.5

9. Mark Steele (England): 18

10. Luke Stoltman (Scotland): 13.5

11. Desmond Gahan (Wales): 9.5

*Qualified for World's Strongest Man Competition

Source: Roger Lockridge of BarBend

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Event Notes

This year's events were as follows: the 200-kilogram shield carry, the 360-kilogram axle deadlift for reps, the 150-kilogram axle press for reps, the sandbag toss and atlas stones.

Eleven competitors took the stage. The winner of each event earned 11 points, the second-place finisher got 10 and so on down the line. Ties resulted in half points (e.g., a tie for first among two men would result in 10.5 points).

Stoltman set the tone immediately after notching a world record of 65.3 meters in the 200-kilogram shield carry.

Stoltman and Adam Bishop tied for first in the axle deadlift (six reps), but the eventual winner took first all alone in the axle press with five reps.

Before the event, Luke Stoltman and Desmond Gahan pulled out of the competition. An official reason has not been provided.

The sandbag toss was the only competition that Stoltman did not win, and he lost it via tiebreaker to Shane Flowers. Both men were able to toss their six sandbags, but Flowers did so in a quicker time (18.38 seconds vs. 22.4 seconds).

Stoltman regained his position atop the event leaderboard in the atlas stones, where he carried all five stones in 21.57 seconds.

Now he'll look to become the back-to-back World's Strongest Man winner. The competition is scheduled for May 24-29 in Sacramento, California.