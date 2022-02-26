LeBron James Downplays Role in Lakers Personnel Decisions: 'I Don't Push the Buttons'

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James denied that he has a significant role in the team's personnel decisions in the wake of rumors and speculation regarding both his future with L.A. as well as reported consternation between his camp and the team's front office.

"I don't push the buttons," James said Friday evening after the Lakers' 105-102 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (h/t ESPN's Dave McMenamin).

"They ask for my opinion, and I voice my opinion and what I believe. But I don't press any buttons. That's what our front office is for, and that's what our leadership group is for."

James made a few interesting comments regarding his future during All-Star Weekend. Of note, he said that the "door's not closed" for a third stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He also mentioned that his last year in the NBA will be played wherever his 17-year-old son, Bronny James, winds up. The high school junior is a 4-star prospect.

James has one year left on his current deal and is slated to become a free agent in 2023.

Earlier this week, Bill Oram of The Athletic dropped a report that outlined tension between James and his representation (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports) vs. the Rob Pelinka-led Lakers front office.

Oram referenced some of James' recent comments before writing the following:

"This has to all come as a shock to the Lakers and especially their vice president of basketball operations, Rob Pelinka, who has repeatedly yielded to James and the appropriately-named Klutch Sports Group that represents him.

"Why appropriate?

"Because James and agent Rich Paul long grabbed hold of the Lakers organization and are now beginning to really squeeze.

"The situation is tense enough that one source close to the Lakers likened it to the early days of a war."

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report also touched on the situation, noting that Klutch was not happy that the Lakers didn't execute a deal involving L.A. point guard Russell Westbrook and Houston Rockets point guard John Wall:

"According to multiple NBA sources, Klutch is not happy with Pelinka. The sentiment has long percolated, but it reached a boil when Pelinka refused to trade Westbrook and a future first-round pick (likely 2027) for Houston Rockets guard and Klutch client John Wall."

The 27-32 Lakers are idling in ninth place in the Western Conference after last night's loss. An appearance in the play-in tournament seems all but certain, but the Lakers may not even make the playoffs at this point.

L.A. stood pat at the trade deadline, and its only notable addition down the stretch may be welcoming back Anthony Davis from a mid-foot sprain that will keep him out through mid-March.

For now, that implies the Lakers have to figure this out on their own as they search for answers during this disappointing season.