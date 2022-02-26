Browns' Myles Garrett Says Baker Mayfield Is 'My Quarterback'

AP Photo/Kirk Irwin

Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett gave quarterback Baker Mayfield a vote of confidence Friday.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Garrett said: "I mean, he's my quarterback. He's my guy. He stuck by us, I'mma stick by him."

Mayfield and the Browns are coming off a rough 2021 season, as they finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs after going 11-5 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2002 in 2020.

Cleveland used the No. 1 overall pick on Mayfield in 2018, and there have been plenty of ups and downs in his career thus far.

He seemed to be firmly establishing himself as a franchise quarterback in 2020 when he completed 62.8 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards, 26 touchdowns and a career-low eight interceptions. Plus, he led the Browns to a playoff win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers.

Expectations were through the roof entering the 2021 campaign, as many pundits considered the Browns to be among the top contenders to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Mayfield's play took a huge downward turn, however, as he went 6-8 in 14 starts and completed just 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

One potential culprit for his struggles may have been a shoulder injury suffered in Week 2 that nagged him for the rest of the season and caused him to miss some time.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Mayfield underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder in January and expressed hope that it will help him return to his "true self" next season.

As of now, Mayfield is the Browns' unquestioned starter for 2022, but things are a bit murky after that.

Cleveland exercised the fifth-year option in Mayfield's rookie contract; however, it has yet to sign him to a long-term extension, and he is set to become a free agent after the 2022 season.

If Mayfield can return to the level he played at in 2020, an extension may be in his future, but if his play in 2022 more closely resembles 2021, the Browns may be in search of a new signal-caller next offseason.