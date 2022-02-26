RJ Barrett Erupts for Career-high 46 in Knicks' Loss to Heat

RJ Barrett Erupts for Career-high 46 in Knicks' Loss to HeatFebruary 26, 2022
New York Knicks wing RJ Barrett scored a career-high 46 points in a 115-100 home loss to the Miami Heat on Friday from Madison Square Garden.
Barrett, a third-year pro out of Duke, shot 13-of-22 from the field and 6-of-11 from three-point range. He also made 14-of-22 free throws, grabbed nine rebounds and joined an exclusive franchise list along the way:
Barrett's previous career-high was 36 points, which he set Feb. 5 in a 122-115 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. He nearly hit that mark in the first half alone en route to 30 points:
ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo
RJ Barrett is LOCKED IN tonight, dropping 30 in the 1st half - it's his career-high for a half.<br><br>It's also the 3rd-most by a Knick in the 1st half in the last 25 seasons (Carmelo had 37 back in 2014).<br><br>Oh, and the rest of the Knicks have 25 points combined. <a href="https://t.co/A3ruWaPBeX">pic.twitter.com/A3ruWaPBeX</a>
Barrett didn't need too much longer to set his career-high, hitting the 37-point mark midway through the third quarter:
Barrett is now averaging 23.9 points per game since Jan. 4.
He's emerged as the team's most valuable player during a year where he's steadily improved and become the Knicks' top scorer.
Barrett had missed the Knicks' final four games before the All-Star break with a left ankle sprain, but he showed zero rust on Friday. He helped New York get going after this tough layup for a 10-0 lead:
He ended up scoring 13 in the first quarter:
It was more of the same in the second quarter, when Barrett made four three-pointers and scored 17 more points:
Despite Barrett's 30-piece in the first half, the Knicks trailed 65-55 entering the break.
NEW YORK KNICKS @nyknicks
.<a href="https://twitter.com/RjBarrett6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RjBarrett6</a> has <a href="https://twitter.com/TheGarden?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheGarden</a> crowd chanting his name.<br><br>📊 30 first half points. <a href="https://t.co/3PlQUrivW0">pic.twitter.com/3PlQUrivW0</a>
Miami slightly cooled Barrett off in the second half, but he still scored 16 more points and did some damage in the mid-range:
He had 39 points through three quarters before adding seven more in the fourth. No Knick player had scored 46 or more points since Carmelo Anthony in 2014:
Despite Barrett's best efforts, the 25-35 Knicks could not keep up with the 39-21 Heat. New York committed 18 turnovers (nine in the fourth quarter), and Julius Randle shot just 2-of-15 while Evan Fournier hit only 5-of-16 shots.
Meanwhile, Tyler Herro scored 25 off the bench for the Heat, and center Bam Adebayo controlled the paint with 16 points and 16 rebounds.
A home-and-home series with the Philadelphia 76ers now awaits the Knicks, with the first game occurring Sunday at MSG.