Sean McVay Won't Pursue TV Opportunities, Says He's Returning to Rams in 2022

After suggesting he could retire following the Super Bowl, Sean McVay is returning to the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

McVay told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday that he won't pursue any television opportunities and is going to help the Rams defend their championship next season.

During a press conference leading up to Super Bowl LVI, McVay hinted he could retire soon because of the demands of being an NFL head coach:

"I love this so much that it's such a passion but I also know that what I've seen from some of my closest friends, whether it's coaches or even some of our players, I'm gonna be married this summer, I want to have a family and I think being able to find that balance but also be able to give the time necessary. I have always had a dream about being able to be a father and I can't predict the future, you know? I jokingly say that.

"I don't really know. I know I love football and I'm so invested in this thing and I'm in the moment right now. But at some point, too, if you said what do you want to be able to do? I want to be able to have a family and I want to be able to spend time with them."

In the midst of the Rams' Super Bowl parade in Los Angeles, McVay led the crowd in a "run it back" chant when Aaron Donald was asked about his future.

Per Peter King of NBC Sports, McVay could have received offers in excess of $15 million per year from ESPN or Amazon to work in the broadcast booth if he chose to walk away from coaching.

Schefter noted Sean Payton and Tom Brady are the two highest-profile candidates to become NFL television analysts in 2022 with McVay off the board.

Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports reported Friday that Payton is negotiating with Fox Sports on a deal that could be worth $10 million annually. He'd work alongside Joe Buck as the No. 1 broadcast team for NFL games.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fox and Amazon will call Brady even though it's unclear if he has aspirations of moving into broadcasting right now.

The Rams signed McVay and general manager Les Snead to contract extensions in 2019 that run through the 2023 season.

Per Joe Rivera of Sporting News, McVay's $8.5 million annual salary from the Rams ranks fifth among all head coaches. Only New England's Bill Belichick ($12.5 million per season), Seattle's Pete Carroll ($11 million per season), Baltimore's John Harbaugh ($9.8 million per season) and Carolina's Matt Rhule ($8.9 million per season) earn more.

McVay remains the youngest head coach in the NFL (36 years old) despite having been in his current job for five seasons. He was hired by the Rams in January 2017 to replace Jeff Fisher, who was fired after a 4-9 start in 2016.

The Rams have a 55-26 record with four playoff appearances, three NFC West titles, two NFC titles and a victory in Super Bowl LVI under McVay.