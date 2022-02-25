Knicks' Mitchell Robinson's Father Found Safe After Going Missing for 2 Weeks

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

Mitchell Robinson Jr., father of New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson, has been found safe two weeks after going missing.

Per TMZ Sports, Robinson was found on Tuesday morning in Clayton, Missouri when he was pulled over by police officers for a traffic violation.

The Clayton Police Department told TMZ they ran Robinson's name through the system and discovered he was listed as a missing person by Escambia County police.

The CPD informed Escambia that Robinson was safe and not a danger to himself before letting him go with a verbal warning.

In a post on Instagram Stories earlier this week, Robinson said his father has been missing since Feb. 11.

"Don't know a place the devil will hide you ... Come home pops," Robinson wrote.

The 39-year-old Robinson was last seen in Pensacola, Florida when he was originally reported missing.

The Knicks center was born in Pensacola on April 1, 1998. He began his high school tenure at Pine Forest High School in the city before transferring to Landry-Walker College and Career Preparatory High School in New Orleans.

Robinson was a second-round draft pick (No. 36 overall) by the Knicks in 2018. He has been the primary starting center for the past two seasons after coming off the bench during his first two seasons.