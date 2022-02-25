Report: Tom Brady Will Receive Calls from Amazon, Fox to Join NFL Broadcast Booth

AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The potential reshuffling of broadcasters in the NFL will at least make networks kick the tires on trying to bring Tom Brady into the booth.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Amazon and Fox are expected to call Brady to at least gauge his interest in becoming a broadcaster.

Marchand noted on Twitter there is no indication that Brady would be interested in calling games.

There is a game of musical chairs going on involving some of the most prominent NFL play-by-play announcers and color commentators.

Marchand reported Wednesday that Troy Aikman is on the verge of leaving Fox Sports to sign with ESPN as the lead analyst for Monday Night Football.

Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is in negotiations with Fox to replace Aikman and pair with Joe Buck as the network's lead announcing team.

Al Michaels, who has been the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC's NFL coverage since 2006, has a standing offer from Amazon for $11 million annually to call Thursday Night Football, per Marchand.

Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated suggested the possibility of a network developing a "Bradycast" to be Brady's version of ESPN 2's "Manningcast" featuring Peyton and Eli Manning that received rave reviews throughout the 2021 season as an alternative to the traditional Monday Night Football broadcast.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Disney CEO Bob Chapek announced during the company's earnings call earlier this month that ESPN has extended the Manningcast through the 2024 season.

Brady announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL after playing 22 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He did launch a production company in 2020 that would make it easy for him to partner with a network if he wants to get into broadcasting.

Per Borys Kit of the Hollywood Reporter, Brady is set to produce and appear in a movie called 80 for Brady starring Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field.

The movie, inspired by a true story, is about four friends who take a cross-country trip to see Brady and the Patriots in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons.