Kobe and Gigi Bryant Sweatshirts to Benefit Foundation Sell Out in 24 Minutes

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

A hoodie inspired by Kobe and Gigi Bryant sold out almost as soon as it went on sale.

Per TMZ Sports, the hooded sweatshirt featuring the Mamba & Mambacita logo sold out in less than 24 minutes Thursday.

In a post on Instagram, Vanessa Bryant announced the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation was releasing the hoodie through the official merchandise store thanks to a special donation from Champion.

Bryant added that "100% of the net proceeds will go towards furthering the Foundation’s mission for creating impact for underserved athletes and boys & girls in sports."

Vanessa launched the Mambacita clothing line in honor of what would have been Gigi's 15th birthday on May 1, 2021. All of the proceeds also went to the foundation.

The Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation was founded in 2018. The organization's mission is to create a positive impact on the lives of underserved athletes, as well as children in sports.

The hood and right sleeve on the hoodie feature the Nos. 2, 8 and 24 with hearts around each number. They represent the jersey numbers that Gigi and Kobe wore on the basketball court.

