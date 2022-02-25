Reggie Wayne Reportedly Strong Contender to Be Named Colts WRs Coach

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

One of the best wide receivers in Indianapolis Colts history could return to the organization as a coach.

Per The Athletic's Zak Keefer, the Colts are "strongly considering" hiring Wayne as their wide receivers coach on Frank Reich's staff for 2022.

When the Colts announced changes to their coaching staff last offseason, Wayne jokingly asked on Twitter if they were hiring:

While he doesn't have any formal coaching experience, Wayne did serve as a volunteer wide receivers coach in 2018 when Reich was in his first season with the team.

Wayne played 14 seasons with the Colts, who selected him with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2001 NFL draft out of Miami.

After spending his first two seasons as Peyton Manning's No. 3 option, Wayne came into his own in 2003 with 838 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 starts.

Wayne had a streak of seven consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards from 2004 to 2010, including a league-leading 1,510 yards in 2007. He made the Pro Bowl six times in seven seasons from 2006 to 2012 and was on the All-Pro team three times, earning first-team honors in 2010 and making the second team in 2007 and 2009.

The Colts elected not to re-sign Wayne when his contract expired after the 2014 season. He signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots as a free agent that August but requested his release before the regular season.

After not playing in 2015, Wayne announced his retirement from the NFL in 2016. He and Marvin Harrison are the only players in Colts history with at least 1,000 career receptions and 14,000 receiving yards.