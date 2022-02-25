Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Title Fight Contract Reportedly Finalized for May 7

AP Photo/Steve Marcus

Canelo Alvarez reportedly signed a two-fight contract with Matchroom Boxing that will begin May 7 when he challenges Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight title on DAZN pay-per-view.

ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported Friday the second fight of the agreement is tentatively a trilogy matchup between Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin assuming both fighters win their next bouts. No date for that encounter was immediately announced.

GGG is working to finalize an April match against Ryoto Murata, per Coppinger.

