Clippers' Paul George Reportedly Could Return from Elbow Injury in March

AP Photo/José Luis Villegas

As the Los Angeles Clippers continue to fight for a playoff spot, they could be getting Paul George back from an elbow injury soon.

Per Law Murray of The Athletic, George is still "resting his elbow but otherwise working out and staying in shape for the past several weeks in anticipation of a possible return in March" for the stretch run.

George originally sprained the UCL in his right elbow during a Dec. 6 game against the Portland Trail Blazers. He missed the next four games before returning on Dec. 20.

After playing 32 minutes against the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 22, the Clippers announced Paul would miss at least three weeks with a torn UCL before determining the next steps.

B/R's Jake Fischer reported on Jan. 12 the Clippers were "operating under the possibility" that George wouldn't return this season.

Two weeks later, ESPN's Brian Windhorst said on The Hoop Collective podcast (starts at 55:00) that "surgery is a real option" and it would end George's season.

According to Murray, the Clippers have been guarded in their optimism so far this month, even though George is making positive strides.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Clippers have played this entire season without Kawhi Leonard. He had surgery on July 13 to repair a partially torn ACL suffered in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

Los Angeles has never officially ruled out Leonard returning this season. Murray did note the two-time NBA Finals MVP recently showed up to the team's practice facility without a brace on his knee and took some jumpers, but there is no indication a return is imminent.

George leads the Clippers in scoring average (24.7 points per game), assists (5.5) and ranks second in rebounding (7.1). The seven-time All-Star was only shooting 42.1 percent from the field prior to the injury.

The Clippers (30-31) are in the mix for a spot in the play-in tournament as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. They will play their first game since the All-Star break on Friday night against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.