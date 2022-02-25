Report: Sean Payton Negotiating Contract with Fox Sports to Replace Troy Aikman

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

With the No. 1 NFL analyst job for Fox Sports opening up, former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could move into the role for the 2022 season.

Per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Fox and Payton have opened negotiations about him replacing Troy Aikman as Joe Buck's broadcast partner.

Aikman, who has been with Fox Sports since 2001, is expected to sign a five-year deal to become the main analyst on Monday Night Football for ESPN, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.