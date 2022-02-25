Russell Wilson Rumors: Colts' Jim Irsay 'Huge' Fan, Wants to Trade for Seahawks QB

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is reportedly a "huge" fan of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and would "love" to make a blockbuster trade for the nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

Boardroom's Jordan Schultz reported Irsay's interest in Wilson on Friday but noted the Colts' lack of a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft could significantly hamper those efforts.

Indianapolis dealt its 2022 first-rounder, which turned into the No. 16 selection, to the Philadelphia Eagles last March as part of the trade for quarterback Carson Wentz following the retirement of Philip Rivers last offseason.

Wentz put up solid numbers during his first year in Indy. He completed 62.4 percent of his throws for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and just seven interceptions while playing all 17 games.

Yet, Pro Football Focus gave him a lackluster 70.9 overall grade, and Colts head coach Frank Reich didn't commit to Wentz as the team's starter for 2022 when asked at season's end.

"We've got to be better in the passing game," Reich told reporters in January. "It was definitely below our standards, and there's multiple reasons for that. We have to take ownership of that as coaches and players."

It's raised questions about whether Indianapolis will once again switch quarterbacks after missing the playoffs with a 9-8 record.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wentz is under contract through 2024 as part of a four-year, $128 million deal, but the Colts can avoid a dead-cap hit if he's traded, per Spotrac. They face a $15 million dead-cap hit if he's released, but that still represents $13.3 million in cap savings.

It's an underwhelming year in terms of free-agent quarterbacks and draft prospects at the NFL's most important position, however, so if the Colts are seeking a game-changer under center, it would likely have to come via trade.

That's where the lack of a pick in the opening round comes into play. Indy's first selection doesn't come until No. 47 overall, so the front office would likely have to build any offer around future first-rounders.

Whether the Seahawks with Wilson, the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers or any other team that could have a high-profile quarterback on the block this offseason would be interested in that type of offer is unclear, especially since there would be plenty of competition.

Indianapolis could also try to package a player, its second-round pick and other assets to move into the first round, but that would come at a high cost and only make sense if there's already an agreement in place for a star QB.

Wilson, who's been the focus of trade rumors since last year, tossed 25 touchdowns and six interceptions across 14 games for the Hawks in 2021.

While he'd be an ideal fit for the Colts, who otherwise have a roster built to contend for a Super Bowl title, Irsay and Co. would have to get creative to make a deal happen.