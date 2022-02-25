IOC Wants Sports Bodies to Cancel Events in Russia, Belarus After Invasion of Ukraine

Liu Lu/VCG via Getty Images

The International Olympic Committee announced Friday that it has asked worldwide sports bodies to cancel or move any events they have scheduled in Russia or Belarus following Russia's invasion of Ukraine this week.

According to the Associated Press, the IOC also suggested that the sports bodies cease using the flags and national anthems of Russia and Belarus during competition.

The UEFA Champions League final scheduled for May 28 has already been moved from St. Petersburg to Paris. The International Ski Federation and Formula One have moved events from Russia as well, per the AP.

Belarus is being condemned by the IOC since it is an ally of Russia and allowed Russian troops to enter Ukraine from its border.

By invading Ukraine just four days after the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, Russia broke the Olympic Truce, which calls for no conflict between nations from seven days before the Olympics begin until seven days after the Paralympics end.

Regarding Russia's decision to invade, the IOC said sports governing bodies "should take the breach of the Olympic Truce by the Russian and Belarussian governments into account and give the safety and security of the athletes absolute priority."

This marks the third time in 14 years that Russia has broken the Olympic Truce, as it invaded Georgia during the 2008 Summer Olympics and Crimea after the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Multiple international sporting events are scheduled to take place in Russia in the near future, including the men's volleyball world championships and shooting world championships in August.

There is also a World Cup qualifying match between Russia and Poland scheduled to occur in Moscow on March 24.

As part of its statement Friday, the IOC expressed support for Ukraine, saying: "The IOC [board] expresses its deep concerns about the safety of the members of the Olympic community in Ukraine and stands in full solidarity."

Per Reuters, the United Nations refugee agency said Thursday that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has resulted in more than 100,000 Ukrainian people fleeing their homes.