Kyler Murray Rumors: Cardinals, QB on Same Page After Reports of Immaturity

Harry How/Getty Images

It appears Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals are not headed for a divorce after all.

The quarterback is reportedly on the same page with the Cardinals, according to NFL Network's Jane Slater, and "everything is copacetic" between the two sides. Slater adds that Murray and the Cardinals are working on either exercising his fifth-year option or locking him up to a long-term deal.

Slater's report comes after Murray scrubbed his Instagram account of any references to the Cardinals. The team then did the same, removing any and all photos of Murray from its Instagram account.

This was after NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that the Cardinals wanted Murray to improve as a leader and become more mature. Garafolo cited the fact that backup quarterback Colt McCoy finished Arizona's wild-card loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while Murray sat on the sideline and did not want to finish the game on the field.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen also reported there was a rift between Murray and the Cardinals. He added the two-time Pro Bowler was "frustrated" that he had been viewed as the fall guy following the Cardinals playoff loss.

Mortensen added that Murray was being viewed as "self-centered, immature and finger pointer." The Cardinals then responded to Mortensen's report, saying they were "excited" that Murray "is the quarterback leading us" going into 2022.

Murray also responded to the discourse himself, saying he was focused on moving forward and was ready to "continue to grow and get better."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The reported rift between Murray and the Cardinals wasn't necessarily surprising after he struggled mightily in the wild card round. He completed just 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for just six yards, which is uncharacteristic for a player that has been known to use his legs when necessary.

Arizona had high hopes at the beginning of the 2021 season after winning its first seven games. However, the team lost four of its last five regular season games and fell out of contention for the top spot in the NFC West, a position they haven't finished in since 2015.

Murray's play was below average in the team's final five games of the regular season. He completed 64.8 percent of his passes for 1,388 yards and five touchdowns, but also tossed three interceptions and rushed for just 217 yards and no scores.

Despite the end-of-season struggles and ensuing rift between the two sides, it seems like they are ready to move forward and help Murray improve in 2022 and beyond. If the young quarterback can find his voice and develop his leadership skills, the team will only benefit.