Mets' Jacob deGrom Dealing with Shoulder Injury, Could Miss Spring Training Start

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom is dealing with right shoulder tightness and could miss his spring training start against the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, manager Buck Showalter told reporters.

If he does not pitch on Friday, deGrom will undergo an MRI on his shoulder, Showalter said, according to Tim Healey of Newsday. With Opening Day right around the corner, it's not a good sign.

Any injury to the right-hander is sure to cause concern after he missed significant time in 2021 with an elbow injury. His final start of the campaign came in July.

When healthy, deGrom is one of the best pitchers in baseball. He enters the 2022 campaign with a resume that includes two Cy Youngs, a Rookie of the Year, an ERA title and four All-Star Game selections.

Even with the injury concerns, he posted a 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 146 strikeouts across 92 innings in 15 starts last year. He appeared well on his way to what could have been the third Cy Young of his career before the setback.

While the Mets cannot reasonably expect anyone to replicate deGrom's impact, they do have other options to lead the way in the starting rotation, should he miss any time this year, in Max Scherzer and Taijuan Walker.