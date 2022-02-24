NBA Players Alex Len, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk Issue Statement After Invasion of Ukraine

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Sacramento Kings center Alex Len and Toronto Raptors forward Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk issued a joint statement Thursday regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Len and Mykhailiuk described the attack as a "great tragedy" and said they "categorically condemn the war":

"Ukraine is a peaceful, sovereign state inhabited by people who want to decide their own destiny," they said. "We pray for our families, friends, relatives and all the people who are in the territory of Ukraine."

Len and Mykhailiuk are both Ukrainian and moved to the United States to attend college before moving on to the NBA.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was executing a "special military operation" in Ukraine early Thursday morning.

"The invasion began hours before dawn with a series of missile attacks against locations near Kyiv, as well as the use of long-range artillery against the northeastern city of Kharkiv, near the Russian border," per CNN's Tim Lister and Tara John.

The Ukrainian government said at least 57 people have died, with another 169 injured so far in the attacks.