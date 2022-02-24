Cavaliers' Caris LeVert to Miss 1-2 Weeks with Foot Injury Diagnosed as Sprain

David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will be sidelined one to two weeks with a right foot sprain, the team announced Thursday.

It's unclear when he suffered the injury.

The Cavaliers acquired LeVert and a second-round pick in a trade with the Indiana Pacers earlier this month for Ricky Rubio and three draft picks. He has appeared in just four games since the trade.

The 27-year-old averaged 13.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists in those contests. Through 39 games with the Pacers, he averaged 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 44.7 percent from the floor and 32.3 percent from deep.

Since spending his first four-and-a-half seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, LeVert has bounced around a bit. During the 2020-21 campaign, the Nets traded him to the Pacers, who then flipped him to the Cavaliers this year.

LeVert has struggled with injuries throughout his six-year career and has appeared in more than 50 games in a season just twice. Since 2018-19, the 2016 first-round pick hasn't played more than 47 games in a campaign.

Since LeVert was traded to the Cavaliers, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff has been considering inserting him into the starting lineup, according to the Associated Press. The two are also figuring out ways he can be most effective in the lineup.

The Cavaliers are fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record and are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, when they lost the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in four games.