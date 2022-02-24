Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Packers QB Seeking $50M per Year in New Contract

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is reportedly hoping to become the highest-paid player in the NFL.

While speaking Thursday on The Rich Eisen Show, ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that "from the conversations I've had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL—by a wide margin.

"So we're talking about 50 million a year."

Russini reported earlier Thursday that Rodgers "will be informing the Packers of his decision soon." She added that "multiple teams" have offers ready for the veteran quarterback.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday that he and Rodgers agreed last summer to reevaluate his future with the franchise ahead of the 2022 campaign. However, Gutekunst never promised the reigning MVP a trade.

Gutekunst also said Wednesday that Rodgers' situation would need to be worked out before the team can make any other moves this offseason.

He told reporters:

"Obviously everything around here centers around the quarterback. That's kind of how we do things. It's a big piece. It's a domino that has to fall before we go down other avenues. So it's important as we go through this and the puzzle pieces that we got to make fit. That's the first one to go. … There's some timing elements to things. We've had really good conversations with Aaron and everybody throughout the process."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rodgers' future in Green Bay has been up in the air since before the 2021 season began. He fueled trade rumors on Monday by thanking the Packers and his teammates in a lengthy Instagram post.

However, he put an end to that speculation that his Green Bay tenure was over by saying Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he is still undecided on his future with the franchise and in the NFL.

Rodgers, who is under contract through 2022 and can opt out of his 2023 season, has spent his entire 17-year career in Green Bay and won his fourth MVP award as a member of the franchise after an outstanding 2021 season in which he completed 68.9 percent of his passes for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against four interceptions.

If Rodgers were to move on from Green Bay ahead of the 2022 season, it's unclear where he might end up. However, there are several teams in need of a quarterback change, including the Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.