CJ McCollum: Pelicans Will Welcome Zion Williamson Back from Injury 'with Open Arms'

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum wants people to take it easy on Zion Williamson, telling reporters Thursday to "leave the young fella alone."

Williamson has missed the entire 2021-22 season with a foot injury, leading to speculation about his future with the organization, but McCollum indicated there were no concerns.

"He'll be healthy eventually, and when he is, we'll welcome him with open arms," McCollum said.

McCollum was traded to the Pelicans on Feb. 8 after spending his whole career with the Portland Trail Blazers, but during All-Star Weekend, the ninth-year guard told TNT that he hadn't spoken to Williamson.

ESPN's Malika Andrews reported Williamson has since reached out and the two have spoken.

It was enough to raise questions about Zion's role with the organization, especially after former Pelican JJ Redick called the 21-year-old a "detached teammate" during an interview Tuesday on ESPN's First Take.

McCollum, who has two more seasons left on his current contract, is still looking to build fences with the third-year player.

Williamson was an All-Star last season with averages of 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, but injuries and off-court concerns remain a story going forward.