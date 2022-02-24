Bronny James Signs NIL Contract with PSD Underwear

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Bronny James is cashing in on his fame, signing a name, image, likeness deal with PSD Underwear:

The 17-year-old son of LeBron James is a junior basketball player at Sierra Canyon School in California. 247Sports considers him a 4-star prospect and No. 34 overall in his class, although he is arguably the most famous high school player in the country thanks to the four-time NBA MVP.

Bronny could also get a leg up in the NBA draft when eligible in 2024 after LeBron's recent declaration.

"My last year will be played with my son," James told Jason Lloyd of The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It's not about the money at that point."

In the meantime, Bronny can earn money through new NIL laws at the high school level in California and once he reaches the NCAA. With over 6 million followers on Instagram and 5 million on TikTok, the endorsement opportunities should continue to roll in over the next few years.