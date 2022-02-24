New York City Marathon Returning to Full 50,000-Runner Capacity in 2022

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The New York City Marathon is returning to full capacity for the first time since 2019.

New York Road Runners, the non-profit organization that operates the marathon, announced on Thursday this year's event will feature 50,000 runners. All participants are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

New York City mayor Eric Adams issued a statement in the official announcement (via the Associated Press):

"Every year, runners from all over the world come to New York City because there's no better race than the New York City Marathon. This race is the strongest proof of New York's unrelenting spirit and determination, and we are proud to announce that, this year, we'll be back at full capacity."

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of the New York City Marathon. Participants were required to follow a series of rules, including wearing face coverings on their way to the starting area, at the starting area and in the post-finish area.

All runners were also required to show proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test within 48 hours of the date of the race.

The field only consisted of 25,010 runners. The 2020 marathon was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The AP noted runners who were supposed to take part in the 2020 race were given the option of competing in 2021, 2022 or 2023. The field will also be determined by an entry drawing from the New York Road Runners that will open in March.

Runners who enroll via charities and fundraising associated with NYRR will also have the opportunity to take part in this year's event.

Kenya's Albert Korir won the 2021 NYC men's marathon with a time of two hours, eight minutes and 22 seconds. Peres Jepchirchir (Kenya) posted the fastest time among women (2:22.39). Zackary Harris from New York had the fastest time among non-binary runners in the field (3:09.09).

The 2022 New York City Marathon will take place on Nov. 6. The 26.2-mile race traditionally begins in Staten Island, goes through all five boroughs and finishes in Central Park.