Wayne Gretzky Gave Rams' Andrew Whitworth Advice on NFL Retirement Decision

Andrew Whitworth could retire on top after helping the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl, but a surprising source might convince him to stay on the field in 2022.

The veteran offensive tackle told NFL Total Access that hockey legend Wayne Gretzky has given him advice regarding his decision (via Nick Shook of NFL.com).

"I'll never forget after we won the game, 'The Great One' Wayne Gretzky called me, cause I live out here near him in Sherwood (California)," Whitworth said. "He was like, 'Hey Whit, there's only one thing better than winning one, and that's winning two.' And I said, 'You know what, I can't argue with you.' It's gonna be tough. One way or another, it's gonna be a tough decision."

Whitworth, 40, is coming off his 16th year in the NFL and just won his first championship as the Rams defeated his former longtime team in the Cincinnati Bengals. If he does return in 2022, he would be the oldest player in the league.

The four-time Pro Bowler hasn't made a definite decision but admitted retirement is more likely.

"I'm definitely leaning toward probably being done," Whitworth said Wednesday. "I think that that's probably best for me at this time in my career."

Gretzky played until he was 38 years old and retired with plenty of NHL records, including the most goals and assists in history. He also won four Stanley Cup titles, although all of them came by the time he was 27.