Report: Aaron Rodgers to Decide Packers Future 'Soon'; Multiple Trade Offers on Table

Aaron Rodgers reportedly won't keep the Green Bay Packers waiting for an answer about his future much longer.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, Rodgers will inform the Packers of his decision "soon," and multiple teams have already made trade offers.

Russini noted "nothing can happen" regarding a trade until the Packers allow it.

Following Green Bay's 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Jan. 22, Rodgers told reporters he would "take some time and have conversations with the folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision" before the start of free agency.

Speculation about Rodgers' future picked up Tuesday when he posted a series of pictures on Instagram with friends and teammates, along with a caption expressing gratitude for many of his Packers teammates.

During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show later that day (h/t Yahoo's Jason Duaine Hahn), Rodgers said the Instagram post was just meant to express "gratitude" after he finished a 12-day cleanse.

Rodgers didn't have an announcement about his future on the show, but he did say his exit meetings with Packers management after the season ended "were much different than they've been in the past in a positive way, and that there were some real, honest conversations that I appreciated."

Green Bay, which is $37.4 million over the salary cap, is taking steps just to get even with the cap.

Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra), Kenny Clark restructured his deal to clear $10.8 million in cap space.

ESPN's Field Yates reported Thursday that the Packers created $3.08 million in cap space by turning a portion of Aaron Jones' 2022 salary into a signing bonus and adding two voidable years to his deal.

Amid his apparent unhappiness with the team last offseason, Rodgers signed a reworked contract in July that voided the 2023 season and removed forfeiture provisions that prevent the Packers from pursuing prorated portions of his signing bonus.

Rodgers will enter the final season of his current deal in 2022.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Wednesday he never promised to trade Rodgers after the 2021 season if the four-time NFL MVP wants to play for another organization in 2022.

"Those are some hypotheticals that I don't think we're going to go down those roads right now," Gutekunst said.

Rodgers has spent his entire 17-year career with the Packers since being drafted in 2005. He won his fourth career MVP award—and second straight—in 2021. The 38-year-old threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns against only four interceptions in 16 starts last season.

The Packers have had the best regular-season record in the NFC in each of the past two seasons, but they have lost in the playoffs before reaching the Super Bowl.