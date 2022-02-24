Report: Drew Brees, Rams' Sean McVay Could Be Pursued by Fox, Amazon

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay will attempt to defend his Super Bowl title during the 2022 season, but that reportedly isn't stopping media from pursuing him as a potential analyst.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported McVay said he will remain on the sidelines but also noted Amazon and Fox could target him for their NFL broadcasts.

Fox also sees Greg Olsen and Sean Payton as potential candidates and may even look into trading for NBC's Drew Brees, who is also a candidate for Amazon's Thursday night broadcasts.

This will be quite the offseason of media news for NFL coverage.

Marchand also reported Troy Aikman is expected to leave Fox and join ESPN to be part of its Monday Night Football coverage. The expectation is that the Hall of Fame quarterback will sign a deal for five years worth close to Tony Romo's CBS contract that pays him $17.5 million annually.

There is also broadcasting legend Al Michaels, who Marchand noted is expected to be the lead play-by-play announcer for Amazon after his contract with NBC expired.

He isn't the only titan in the industry who could be on the move, as the same report suggested ESPN may look to convince Joe Buck to leave Fox.

McVay could throw a curveball into all the media movement if he went from the Super Bowl to the broadcasting booth. Before the Super Bowl, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported McVay said "I'm committed to this team and coaching" when asked if he would leave after the game.

However, Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times reported McVay said "We'll see" when asked if he will be back for 2022 after winning the Lombardi Trophy and acknowledged winning the title could make it easier to leave coaching.

That there is even speculation at this point for the 36-year-old suggests he likely won't be on the sidelines as a coach for 30-plus years, and various networks likely sense that if they are going to pursue him.

Brees is coming off his first season as a broadcaster following his legendary career as a quarterback. He worked for NBC as part of its Sunday Night Football coverage.