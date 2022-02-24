Cavs Rumors: Darius Garland on Uncertain Timeline to Return from Back Injury

AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland, who was already ruled out for Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons, doesn't have a firm timeline for his return from a lingering back injury.

The Cavaliers announced on Thursday that Garland will undergo treatment to address lower back soreness and "his return to basketball activities will be updated as appropriate." The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported that Garland is dealing with a muscle issue that requires extended rest.

The 22-year-old floor general is in the midst of a breakout year and earned his first trip to the All-Star Game. Garland is averaging career highs in points (20.3), assists (8.0) and field-goal percentage (47.7). He scored 13 points for Team LeBron in the midseason showcase.

Behind Garland's surge this season, Cleveland has been one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference with a 35-23 record. The Cavaliers are in line to achieve their first playoff berth since 2017-18. It's a sharp improvement for a team that finished 22-50 last year.

Cleveland boasts the top defense in the league by holding opponents to 102.5 points per game. The Cavaliers also feature a strong frontcourt led by Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. Allen was named a replacement for the All-Star Game after averaging 16.2 points and 11.0 rebounds. Mobley is one of the front-runners for Rookie of the Year with averages of 14.9 points and 8.1 rebounds.

While Garland is out, veteran point guard Rajon Rondo will assume the starting role. He's averaging 7.2 points and 4.7 assists since being acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Lakers in January. Isaac Okoro and Cedi Osman are also likely to see more run on the wing alongside Rondo.