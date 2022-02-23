Bellator's Adam Piccolotti Suspended 6 Months After Posting Video of Weight Cut

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The high of Adam Piccolotti's victory at Bellator 274 on Saturday has been short-lived, as he received a suspension from the Association of Boxing Commissions on Wednesday.

ABC president Mike Mazzulli told MMA Junkie's Nolan King that the lightweight fighter will have to sit out the next four to six months, and he will have to receive clearance from a nephrologist (kidney specialist) prior to his return.

Piccolotti had posted and then deleted an Instagram video that showed him vomiting green and yellow liquid during his weight cut leading up to Saturday's fight.

Piccolotti wrote in the caption for the video that he "continued throwing up 20-plus times through the night" during his weight cut. He was seen crawling out of a portable sauna before vomiting. His trainers helped him off the floor to get back into the sauna to cut more weight.

"I reviewed the video and determined the process was unnecessarily dangerous," Mazzulli said. "We're always concerned for fighter safety and weight cutting. Hopefully this will be a learning experience [for Piccolotti]. Fortunately, he didn't die."

The suspension was put in place by the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulation, but Mazzulli said it will be upheld by the other commissions across the U.S. and Canada, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi.

"I'm concerned about his kidneys," Mazzulli said. "Something has to be done about these unnecessarily dangerous weight cuts."

Piccolotti defeated Georgi Karakhanyan by unanimous decision in Saturday's bout to improve to 13-4. His victory will not be affected by his suspension. The 33-year-old has won four of his last six fights.

All three of Piccolotti’s cornermen — Raul Castillo, Mauricio Calvo and Matthew Aragoni — also were suspended four to six months by the Mohegan Tribe.