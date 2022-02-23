Bill Belichick Foundation Gives $385K to Underprivileged Youth for Athletic Programs

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for his icy demeanor, but an admirable move Wednesday is surely to soften the perception of him.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that The Bill Belichick Foundation donated $385,000 in scholarships and grants to promote athletics to underprivileged youth and sports programs in need.

"As athletic programs recover from programming obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bill Belichick Foundation has distributed monetary awards to qualifying organizations through its annual grant and scholarship program," the foundation's press release stated.

"While the pandemic continues to affect sports at all levels," the release continued, "the Bill Belichick Foundation’s financial support will help rebuild and grow sports programs across the United States. Scholarship and grant funds will provide athletic experiences and opportunities to underprivileged youth and sports programs in need."

The Foundation also announced the 13 members of its 2021 scholarship class. They were awarded with a $5,000 stipend for being "students who have excelled academically while participating in athletics."

Thirty-two programs across the country received the Bill Belichick Foundation grant, which is "a $10,000 gift that recognizes deserving athletic communities in need of financial support."

According to the release, the Bill Belichick Foundation "provides coaching, mentorship, and financial support to individuals, communities, and organizations. Focusing on football and lacrosse, its mission is to bring the values of the Belichick family--a love of sports, coaching and team building--to the athletic leaders of tomorrow."