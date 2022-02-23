Report: Denard Robinson hired as Michigan Assistant Director of Player Personnel

Icon Sportswire

Denard Robinson is returning to Michigan.

Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh will reportedly add the former Michigan quarterback to his staff as assistant director of player personnel, per Ant Wright of On3.com.

Robinson, 31, spent the previous two seasons as an offensive assistant with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

