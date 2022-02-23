Schefter: 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'Not a Lock' to Be Traded amid Offseason Rumors

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Jimmy Garoppolo's career in San Francisco may not be over after all.

ESPN's Adam Schefter told Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on Wednesday that "it's not a lock" that the 49ers will trade their starting quarterback this offseason, saying it's possible they will run it back in 2022 if offers are not to their liking.

It still seems likely a trade will happen, and Schefter said Garoppolo believes he will be moved this offseason. However, Trey Lance was "probably further behind than people realized" in his development.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks (2021, 2022 and 2023), along with a 2022 third-round selection, to move up to select Lance with the No. 3 pick in last year's draft. Schefter noted the team is pleased with how Lance has progressed but that he was "greener" than expected after playing only one college game in 2020 and spending his career at FCS program North Dakota State.

Lance threw for 603 yards and five touchdowns against two interceptions, adding 168 yards and a score as a runner, while appearing in six games last season. The 49ers went 1-1 in his two starts.

Garoppolo is 35-16 in his career as a starter with the 49ers (including playoffs). In his last two healthy seasons, Garoppolo was the quarterback for the NFC champion and NFC finalist 49ers. While it's worth noting Garoppolo didn't set the world on fire in those postseason appearances, the 49ers have gushed about him.

"Inside he's been the guy all along," linebacker Fred Warner said of Garoppolo in December, per Josh Schrock of NBC Sports Bay Area. "Trey has got a bright future ahead, right? We see it every day in practice on our side because he's out there dicing us up. But Jimmy is our leader. He's our quarterback. We've rolled behind him the entire way."

The 49ers' elimination from the playoffs came with the tacit knowledge that Garoppolo had likely played his last game for the franchise. Garoppolo said the team has been "very upfront" about his future.

"I just want to go to a place where they want to win; that's really what I'm in this game for," he told reporters. "I'm here to play football, I'm here to win football games and as long as I got that and good people around me, I think the rest will take care of itself."

Garoppolo is heading into the final year of his contract and will make $24.2 million in base salary next season.