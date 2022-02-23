NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Garoppolo, Wentz, Cousins, Matt Ryan Trade Value

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Some of the middling quarterbacks believed to be on the trade market this offseason reportedly aren't generating a ton of interest thus far.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, interest in Jimmy Garoppolo of the San Francisco 49ers and Carson Wentz of the Indianapolis Colts is "lukewarm at best."

La Canfora noted, however, that "rumblings" regarding Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings have "picked up."

Of the aforementioned signal-callers, Garoppolo led his team on the deepest playoff run last season, but he may also be the most likely to get traded.

San Francisco selected quarterback Trey Lance with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but it kept Garoppolo as the starter throughout the campaign.

His numbers were far from spectacular, as he completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 3,810 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 starts, but he did lead the Niners to the playoffs.

Garoppolo also took San Francisco all the way to the NFC Championship Game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, although it can be argued that a strong defense and running game contributed to most of that success.

While the Niners have made it to a Super Bowl and two NFC title games during Garoppolo's tenure, he is an obvious trade candidate given the presence of Lance and the fact that his contract expires at the end of the 2022 season.

Even so, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter told Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus on Wednesday that he doesn't believe it is a lock Garoppolo will be traded:

Wentz, Ryan and Cousins are all potential trade chips as well, although none of them have a young understudy pushing for playing time.

Indianapolis acquired Wentz in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last offseason in hopes of resurrecting his career, but while his numbers were far better in 2021 than they were in 2020, he struggled down the stretch and the Colts missed the playoffs following a Week 18 loss to a three-win Jacksonville Jaguars team.

Perhaps the fact that Wentz completed 62.4 percent of his attempts for 3,563 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions could entice some team to take a chance on him, but after watching him squander the presence of an elite running back in Jonathan Taylor and a talented defense, teams may be more interested in other options.

Ryan and Cousins may be a bit less likely to move than Garoppolo or Wentz given how established they are in their current locales.

The 36-year-old Ryan is the greatest quarterback in Falcons history and a potential future Hall of Famer. He has spent his entire 14-year NFL career in Atlanta and has four Pro Bowl nods, one NFL MVP award and one Super Bowl appearance to his credit.

Matty Ice's numbers weren't great in 2021, as he completed 67 percent of his passes for 3,968 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, marking his third straight year with less than 30 touchdown tosses.

It should be noted, though, that Ryan was without longtime No. 1 wideout Julio Jones, who was traded to the Tennessee Titans, plus his other favorite target in Calvin Ridley missed most of the season.

Ryan is still signed through 2023, and since the 2022 NFL draft seems weak in terms of the quarterback position, the Falcons may not be too keen on moving on from him.

Of the signal-callers mentioned by La Canfora, Cousins is the only one who reached the Pro Bowl last season.

The 33-year-old veteran completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions, and he continued to show a strong rapport with wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

Minnesota missed the playoffs for the second consecutive season, however, and the team is under new leadership with Kevin O'Connell replacing Mike Zimmer as head coach.

O'Connell is a former quarterback and an offensive coach, which could make him the perfect guy to work with Cousins, or it could possibly compel O'Connell to look for another option under center if he doesn't have chemistry with Cousins.

Cousins is a free agent at the end of 2022, which may add to the Vikings' incentive to trade him, but there may not be a clear upgrade available despite the fact that Cousins has had little playoff success during his career with just one postseason win.

While the quarterback trade market may not be booming right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions are all in need of a quarterback, which may cause things to heat up soon.