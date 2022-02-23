Cavaliers' Mike Gansey Promoted to GM After Koby Altman's Move to President

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Mike Gansey has been promoted to general manager of the Cleveland Cavaliers after serving as assistant GM since 2017, the team announced Wednesday.

The move comes after previous general manager Koby Altman was elevated to president of basketball operations in January.

Gansey and Altman have both been in the front office since 2017, and Gansey previously worked for the Cavs' G League team, the Cleveland Charge, from 2012 to 2017. He was named NBA G League Executive of the Year award after the 2016-17 season.

The Cavaliers are in the midst of a major turnaround, coming out of the All-Star break with a 35-23 record. The squad is seeking its first playoff appearance since LeBron James left in 2018.

"I think Koby and those guys have done an unbelievable job drafting and making trades," James said last week, per Jason Lloyd of The Athletic.

As ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski noted, Gansey "played a significant part in the franchise's renaissance" that includes drafting Darius Garland and Evan Mobley.

Gansey is also known for his playing career, including as a high school star at Olmsted Falls in the Cleveland area. He was a three-time All-State player and finished second in Mr. Ohio Basketball voting behind LeBron.

In college, the 39-year-old led West Virginia to the Elite Eight in 2005 alongside Kevin Pittsnogle, upsetting Chris Paul and Wake Forest along the way. Paul mentioned his last collegiate game during All-Star Weekend.

After a brief professional career overseas and in the G League, Gansey has emerged as a valuable commodity in the Cavaliers front office.