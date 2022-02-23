Amrit Magar Given 5-year Restraining Order for Stalking Emma Raducanu

AP Photo/Andy Brownbill

A 35-year-old man who was arrested for stalking tennis star Emma Raducanu received a five-year restraining order this week.

According to SI.com's Dan Lyons, Amrit Magar of London will be prohibited from "contacting Raducanu or her parents, coming within a mile of their home street, or attending any sporting event or venue in which Raducanu is playing or training."

Magar will also have to adhere to a curfew via an electronic tag and is obligated to complete 200 hours of community service.

Per Glen Keogh and George Odling of the Daily Mail, the 19-year-old Raducanu said Magar made multiple unwelcome visits to her family home from November to December.

Magar reportedly showed up at the Raducanu family home three different times. He allegedly decorated a tree in their yard with Christmas lights, left a bag full of decorations on their porch and left Raducanu a bouquet of flowers.

The flowers came with a note in which Magar said he "walked 23 miles" to get to the Radacanus' home.

Magar allegedly took one of Raducanu's father's shoes as a souvenir as well since he believed it belonged to Raducanu.

During a court appearance in January, Raducanu said the following in a statement:

"Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out. I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own.

"Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder. I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don't feel safe in my own home, which is where I should feel safest."

Raducanu also said she wanted to move into "a new house with better security" as a result of Magar's unwanted visits.

Raducanu was born in Toronto but raised in England, and she has quickly found success on the women's tour.

After turning pro in 2018, Raducanu made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon last year and surprisingly reached the fourth round. That was just the start of her breakout, as she shockingly ran the table at the U.S. Open by winning the title.

Despite a second-round exit at the Australian Open to start this season, Raducanu is 12th in the WTA rankings.