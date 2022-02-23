Report: Zach Johnson Replacing Steve Stricker as US Ryder Cup Captain

Warren Little/Getty Images

Zach Johnson is expected to become the next Ryder Cup captain for the United States team, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.

Johnson has served as a vice captain for the past two competitions under captain Steve Stricker. The U.S. squad earned a 19-9 win over Europe at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, in 2021, but the Americans lost 17.5-10.5 during the 2018 event and haven't won on European soil since 1993.

The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.

Before moving to a leadership role in the Ryder Cup, Johnson was a longtime competitor in the biennial event with five appearances as a player, most recently in 2016. He went 8-6-2 overall, including 3-1-1 in singles events.

His teams went just 1-4 when he was on the squad.

Johnson is a two-time major champion with wins at the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Championship. He has 12 career PGA Tour victories and over $47 million worth of career earnings.

The 45-year-old remains active on the tour, making the cut at the Waste Management Open earlier this month. The Iowa native sits 188th in the current world rankings.