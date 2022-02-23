Report: Zach Johnson Replacing Steve Stricker as US Ryder Cup Captain

Report: Zach Johnson Replacing Steve Stricker as US Ryder Cup CaptainFebruary 23, 2022
Zach Johnson is expected to become the next Ryder Cup captain for the United States team, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press.
Johnson has served as a vice captain for the past two competitions under captain Steve Stricker. The U.S. squad earned a 19-9 win over Europe at Whistling Straits, Wisconsin, in 2021, but the Americans lost 17.5-10.5 during the 2018 event and haven't won on European soil since 1993.
The 2023 Ryder Cup is scheduled to take place at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Rome.
Before moving to a leadership role in the Ryder Cup, Johnson was a longtime competitor in the biennial event with five appearances as a player, most recently in 2016. He went 8-6-2 overall, including 3-1-1 in singles events.
His teams went just 1-4 when he was on the squad.
Johnson is a two-time major champion with wins at the 2007 Masters and 2015 Open Championship. He has 12 career PGA Tour victories and over $47 million worth of career earnings.
The 45-year-old remains active on the tour, making the cut at the Waste Management Open earlier this month. The Iowa native sits 188th in the current world rankings.