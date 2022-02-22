NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign Rest-of-Season Contract with Nuggets

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Former All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins has impressed in his brief time with the Denver Nuggets.

In a reward for his efforts, The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that the Nuggets are planning to sign Cousins for the rest of the season after his last 10-day contract expired over the weekend.

Cousins has played eight games for Denver and averaged 6.1 points and 6.3 rebounds in 13.1 minutes. Joining the Nuggets reunited him with head coach Mike Malone, who he played under while he was with the Sacramento Kings. He also spent time with the Milwaukee Bucks this season, chipping in 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 17 games.

Denver is Cousins' seventh franchise. He's also played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers and has career averages of 19.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks.

An 11th-year big man out of Kentucky, Cousins was once regarded as one of the best centers in the league. The veteran earned four trips to the All-Star Game and put together a run of five straight seasons with averages of over 20 points and 10 rebounds from 2013-14 to 2017-18.

But Cousins' once-promising career was derailed by multiple devastating injuries. He suffered a torn Achilles in January 2018 and then he tore his left ACL, which forced him to miss the entire 2019-20 season.

The Nuggets are in sixth place in the Western Conference with a record of 33-25. Denver will play its first game after the All-Star break on Thursday against the Kings.