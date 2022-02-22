Kobe Bryant 1997-98 Precious Metal Gems Card Sells for $2M

AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File

Kobe Bryant memorabilia is still selling for head-turning amounts of money.

PWCC Marketplace sold a 1997-98 Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems Emerald card of Bryant for $2 million. According to Beckett, no other card of the Los Angeles Lakers legend has sold for more.

The card was in impressive condition, especially since "Precious Metal Gems are known for being tough to find in top condition due largely to chipping," per Beckett.

The 1997-98 campaign was Bryant's second in the NBA. He made his first All-Star Game appearance that season and was well on his way to one of the most legendary careers in league history.

PWCC Marketplace also recently sold a card featuring Bryant and Michael Jordan that had autographs and game-worn jerseys of each player. The card sold for $516,000 in April 2021, and it was expected to garner more in the most recent sale.

Bryant was one of nine people who died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, in January 2020.

A Hall of Famer and one of the all-time greats, he amassed a resume that included five championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP, 15 All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections and 18 All-Star nods.